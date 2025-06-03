Dövizler / PAY
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
PAY: Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A
34.55 USD 0.03 (0.09%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
PAY fiyatı bugün -0.09% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 34.22 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 35.13 aralığında işlem gördü.
Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PAY haberleri
- Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology
- Paymentus Goldman Sachs Konferansı’nda: Stratejik Büyüme ve İnovasyon
- Paymentus at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Nvidia Couldn't Make It 3 In A Row — But This S&P 500 Stock Did
- Paymentus at Jefferies Fintech Conference: Scaling Digital Payments
- Should You Buy Paymentus (PAY) After Golden Cross?
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Outranking Visa, Mastercard, This Fintech Charges Toward Breakout — With This Caveat
- Circle Internet Group stock price target lowered to $185 at Baird
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Paymentus Holdings Stock Sees RS Rating Jump To 83
- Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Paymentus Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock rises
- Paymentus (PAY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Paymentus shares surge as Q2 results and guidance top expectations
- Paymentus Q2 2025 slides: 42% revenue growth propels billion-dollar run rate
- Paymentus earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Airline chief defends £3.3m pay after backlash
- Paymentus (PAY) Surges 5.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Paymentus stock rating upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James
- Toast, Fortinet Among Technology Stocks New To IBD Lists: Check Out The IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Stock Spotlight, Other Best Stock Lists
- Cameco Jumped Nearly 11% Monday; Here's Why. See New Names On The IBD 50, IPO Leaders, Big Cap 20 List And More.
- Construction Partners Builds New Highs, Joins Stock Spotlight List: Looking For The Best Stocks To Buy And Watch? Check These Lists
- Arista Networks Connects To Big Cap 20: Build Your List Of Stocks To Watch With IBD 50, Stock Spotlight, Other Top IBD Screens
Günlük aralık
34.22 35.13
Yıllık aralık
19.53 40.43
- Önceki kapanış
- 34.58
- Açılış
- 34.83
- Satış
- 34.55
- Alış
- 34.85
- Düşük
- 34.22
- Yüksek
- 35.13
- Hacim
- 1.604 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.09%
- Aylık değişim
- -10.03%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 32.83%
- Yıllık değişim
- 71.21%
21 Eylül, Pazar