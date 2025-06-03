Währungen / PAY
PAY: Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A
34.58 USD 0.62 (1.76%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PAY hat sich für heute um -1.76% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 34.03 bis zu einem Hoch von 35.68 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
34.03 35.68
Jahresspanne
19.53 40.43
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 35.20
- Eröffnung
- 35.56
- Bid
- 34.58
- Ask
- 34.88
- Tief
- 34.03
- Hoch
- 35.68
- Volumen
- 1.611 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.76%
- Monatsänderung
- -9.95%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 32.95%
- Jahresänderung
- 71.36%
