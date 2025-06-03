KurseKategorien
PAY: Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A

34.58 USD 0.62 (1.76%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PAY hat sich für heute um -1.76% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 34.03 bis zu einem Hoch von 35.68 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
34.03 35.68
Jahresspanne
19.53 40.43
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
35.20
Eröffnung
35.56
Bid
34.58
Ask
34.88
Tief
34.03
Hoch
35.68
Volumen
1.611 K
Tagesänderung
-1.76%
Monatsänderung
-9.95%
6-Monatsänderung
32.95%
Jahresänderung
71.36%
