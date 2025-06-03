Devises / PAY
PAY: Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A
34.55 USD 0.03 (0.09%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PAY a changé de -0.09% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 34.22 et à un maximum de 35.13.
Suivez la dynamique Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
PAY Nouvelles
Range quotidien
34.22 35.13
Range Annuel
19.53 40.43
- Clôture Précédente
- 34.58
- Ouverture
- 34.83
- Bid
- 34.55
- Ask
- 34.85
- Plus Bas
- 34.22
- Plus Haut
- 35.13
- Volume
- 1.604 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.09%
- Changement Mensuel
- -10.03%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 32.83%
- Changement Annuel
- 71.21%
20 septembre, samedi