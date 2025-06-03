CotationsSections
Devises / PAY
PAY: Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A

34.55 USD 0.03 (0.09%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PAY a changé de -0.09% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 34.22 et à un maximum de 35.13.

Range quotidien
34.22 35.13
Range Annuel
19.53 40.43
Clôture Précédente
34.58
Ouverture
34.83
Bid
34.55
Ask
34.85
Plus Bas
34.22
Plus Haut
35.13
Volume
1.604 K
Changement quotidien
-0.09%
Changement Mensuel
-10.03%
Changement à 6 Mois
32.83%
Changement Annuel
71.21%
