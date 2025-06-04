Divisas / PAY
PAY: Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A
35.20 USD 2.11 (6.38%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PAY de hoy ha cambiado un 6.38%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 33.23, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 35.37.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
PAY News
Rango diario
33.23 35.37
Rango anual
19.53 40.43
- Cierres anteriores
- 33.09
- Open
- 33.31
- Bid
- 35.20
- Ask
- 35.50
- Low
- 33.23
- High
- 35.37
- Volumen
- 3.108 K
- Cambio diario
- 6.38%
- Cambio mensual
- -8.33%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 35.33%
- Cambio anual
- 74.43%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B