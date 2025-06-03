Moedas / PAY
PAY: Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A
35.25 USD 0.05 (0.14%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PAY para hoje mudou para 0.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.25 e o mais alto foi 35.68.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PAY Notícias
Faixa diária
35.25 35.68
Faixa anual
19.53 40.43
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.20
- Open
- 35.56
- Bid
- 35.25
- Ask
- 35.55
- Low
- 35.25
- High
- 35.68
- Volume
- 29
- Mudança diária
- 0.14%
- Mudança mensal
- -8.20%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 35.52%
- Mudança anual
- 74.68%
