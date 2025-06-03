通貨 / PAY
PAY: Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A
34.58 USD 0.62 (1.76%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PAYの今日の為替レートは、-1.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.03の安値と35.68の高値で取引されました。
Paymentus Holdings Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
34.03 35.68
1年のレンジ
19.53 40.43
- 以前の終値
- 35.20
- 始値
- 35.56
- 買値
- 34.58
- 買値
- 34.88
- 安値
- 34.03
- 高値
- 35.68
- 出来高
- 1.611 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.76%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -9.95%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 32.95%
- 1年の変化
- 71.36%
