クォートセクション
通貨 / PAY
株に戻る

PAY: Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A

34.58 USD 0.62 (1.76%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PAYの今日の為替レートは、-1.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.03の安値と35.68の高値で取引されました。

Paymentus Holdings Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PAY News

1日のレンジ
34.03 35.68
1年のレンジ
19.53 40.43
以前の終値
35.20
始値
35.56
買値
34.58
買値
34.88
安値
34.03
高値
35.68
出来高
1.611 K
1日の変化
-1.76%
1ヶ月の変化
-9.95%
6ヶ月の変化
32.95%
1年の変化
71.36%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K