통화 / PAY
PAY: Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A
34.55 USD 0.03 (0.09%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PAY 환율이 오늘 -0.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.22이고 고가는 35.13이었습니다.
Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
34.22 35.13
년간 변동
19.53 40.43
- 이전 종가
- 34.58
- 시가
- 34.83
- Bid
- 34.55
- Ask
- 34.85
- 저가
- 34.22
- 고가
- 35.13
- 볼륨
- 1.604 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.09%
- 월 변동
- -10.03%
- 6개월 변동
- 32.83%
- 년간 변동율
- 71.21%
20 9월, 토요일