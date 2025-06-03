시세섹션
통화 / PAY
주식로 돌아가기

PAY: Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A

34.55 USD 0.03 (0.09%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PAY 환율이 오늘 -0.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.22이고 고가는 35.13이었습니다.

Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PAY News

일일 변동 비율
34.22 35.13
년간 변동
19.53 40.43
이전 종가
34.58
시가
34.83
Bid
34.55
Ask
34.85
저가
34.22
고가
35.13
볼륨
1.604 K
일일 변동
-0.09%
월 변동
-10.03%
6개월 변동
32.83%
년간 변동율
71.21%
20 9월, 토요일