PAY: Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A
34.55 USD 0.03 (0.09%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PAY ha avuto una variazione del -0.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.22 e ad un massimo di 35.13.
Segui le dinamiche di Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PAY News
Intervallo Giornaliero
34.22 35.13
Intervallo Annuale
19.53 40.43
- Chiusura Precedente
- 34.58
- Apertura
- 34.83
- Bid
- 34.55
- Ask
- 34.85
- Minimo
- 34.22
- Massimo
- 35.13
- Volume
- 1.604 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- -10.03%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 32.83%
- Variazione Annuale
- 71.21%
20 settembre, sabato