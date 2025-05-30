Currencies / PAY
PAY: Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A
32.85 USD 0.69 (2.15%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PAY exchange rate has changed by 2.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.01 and at a high of 32.88.
Follow Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
32.01 32.88
Year Range
19.53 40.43
- Previous Close
- 32.16
- Open
- 32.33
- Bid
- 32.85
- Ask
- 33.15
- Low
- 32.01
- High
- 32.88
- Volume
- 668
- Daily Change
- 2.15%
- Month Change
- -14.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.30%
- Year Change
- 62.78%
