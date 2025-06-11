Dövizler / PATK
PATK: Patrick Industries Inc
106.02 USD 1.39 (1.29%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
PATK fiyatı bugün -1.29% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 105.17 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 108.51 aralığında işlem gördü.
Patrick Industries Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Günlük aralık
105.17 108.51
Yıllık aralık
72.99 116.78
- Önceki kapanış
- 107.41
- Açılış
- 107.93
- Satış
- 106.02
- Alış
- 106.32
- Düşük
- 105.17
- Yüksek
- 108.51
- Hacim
- 795
- Günlük değişim
- -1.29%
- Aylık değişim
- -4.08%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 26.33%
- Yıllık değişim
- 12.73%
21 Eylül, Pazar