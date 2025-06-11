FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / PATK
PATK: Patrick Industries Inc

106.02 USD 1.39 (1.29%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PATK fiyatı bugün -1.29% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 105.17 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 108.51 aralığında işlem gördü.

Patrick Industries Inc hareketlerini izleyin.

Günlük aralık
105.17 108.51
Yıllık aralık
72.99 116.78
Önceki kapanış
107.41
Açılış
107.93
Satış
106.02
Alış
106.32
Düşük
105.17
Yüksek
108.51
Hacim
795
Günlük değişim
-1.29%
Aylık değişim
-4.08%
6 aylık değişim
26.33%
Yıllık değişim
12.73%
