货币 / PATK
PATK: Patrick Industries Inc
107.24 USD 0.26 (0.24%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PATK汇率已更改-0.24%。当日，交易品种以低点107.01和高点108.37进行交易。
关注Patrick Industries Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
107.01 108.37
年范围
72.99 116.78
- 前一天收盘价
- 107.50
- 开盘价
- 107.72
- 卖价
- 107.24
- 买价
- 107.54
- 最低价
- 107.01
- 最高价
- 108.37
- 交易量
- 125
- 日变化
- -0.24%
- 月变化
- -2.98%
- 6个月变化
- 27.79%
- 年变化
- 14.02%
