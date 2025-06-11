Moedas / PATK
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PATK: Patrick Industries Inc
106.21 USD 0.09 (0.08%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PATK para hoje mudou para 0.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 106.02 e o mais alto foi 106.79.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Patrick Industries Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PATK Notícias
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Patrick Industries stock reaches all-time high at 115.2 USD
- Patrick Industries director Kitson sells $515k in stock
- Patrick Industries’ president Rodino sells $2.47 million in stock
- Ellis, president at Patrick Industries, sells $2.36 million in stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Patrick Industries declares $0.40 per share quarterly dividend
- Andy Nemeth, Patrick Industries CEO, sells $2.76m in shares
- Patrick Industries stock hits all-time high at 103.99 USD
- Patrick Industries stock price target raised to $110 by BMO Capital
- Earnings call transcript: Patrick Industries sees Q2 2025 earnings beat, stock dips
- Patrick Industries (PATK) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Patrick Industries (PATK) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Patrick earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Patrick Industries stock hits all-time high at 102.86 USD
- Patrick Industries Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- Analysts Estimate Patrick Industries (PATK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Patrick Industries stock hits all-time high at 100.62 USD
- Patrick Industries stock hits all-time high at 98.92 USD
- Standard Motor Products Stock: The Ride Isn't Over (NYSE:SMP)
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Patrick Industries director Forbes sells $263k in stock
- KeyBanc reiterates Patrick Industries stock rating on diversification
Faixa diária
106.02 106.79
Faixa anual
72.99 116.78
- Fechamento anterior
- 106.12
- Open
- 106.37
- Bid
- 106.21
- Ask
- 106.51
- Low
- 106.02
- High
- 106.79
- Volume
- 16
- Mudança diária
- 0.08%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.91%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 26.56%
- Mudança anual
- 12.93%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh