PATK: Patrick Industries Inc
106.02 USD 1.39 (1.29%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PATK a changé de -1.29% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 105.17 et à un maximum de 108.51.
Suivez la dynamique Patrick Industries Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
105.17 108.51
Range Annuel
72.99 116.78
- Clôture Précédente
- 107.41
- Ouverture
- 107.93
- Bid
- 106.02
- Ask
- 106.32
- Plus Bas
- 105.17
- Plus Haut
- 108.51
- Volume
- 795
- Changement quotidien
- -1.29%
- Changement Mensuel
- -4.08%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 26.33%
- Changement Annuel
- 12.73%
20 septembre, samedi