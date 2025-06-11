通貨 / PATK
PATK: Patrick Industries Inc
107.41 USD 1.29 (1.22%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PATKの今日の為替レートは、1.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり106.02の安値と108.21の高値で取引されました。
Patrick Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PATK News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Patrick Industries stock reaches all-time high at 115.2 USD
- Patrick Industries director Kitson sells $515k in stock
- Patrick Industries’ president Rodino sells $2.47 million in stock
- Ellis, president at Patrick Industries, sells $2.36 million in stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Patrick Industries declares $0.40 per share quarterly dividend
- Andy Nemeth, Patrick Industries CEO, sells $2.76m in shares
- Patrick Industries stock hits all-time high at 103.99 USD
- Patrick Industries stock price target raised to $110 by BMO Capital
- Earnings call transcript: Patrick Industries sees Q2 2025 earnings beat, stock dips
- Patrick Industries (PATK) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Patrick Industries (PATK) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Patrick earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Patrick Industries stock hits all-time high at 102.86 USD
- Patrick Industries Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- Analysts Estimate Patrick Industries (PATK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Patrick Industries stock hits all-time high at 100.62 USD
- Patrick Industries stock hits all-time high at 98.92 USD
- Standard Motor Products Stock: The Ride Isn't Over (NYSE:SMP)
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Patrick Industries director Forbes sells $263k in stock
- KeyBanc reiterates Patrick Industries stock rating on diversification
1日のレンジ
106.02 108.21
1年のレンジ
72.99 116.78
- 以前の終値
- 106.12
- 始値
- 106.37
- 買値
- 107.41
- 買値
- 107.71
- 安値
- 106.02
- 高値
- 108.21
- 出来高
- 458
- 1日の変化
- 1.22%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.82%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 27.99%
- 1年の変化
- 14.21%
