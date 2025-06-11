Valute / PATK
PATK: Patrick Industries Inc
106.02 USD 1.39 (1.29%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PATK ha avuto una variazione del -1.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 105.17 e ad un massimo di 108.51.
Segui le dinamiche di Patrick Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
105.17 108.51
Intervallo Annuale
72.99 116.78
- Chiusura Precedente
- 107.41
- Apertura
- 107.93
- Bid
- 106.02
- Ask
- 106.32
- Minimo
- 105.17
- Massimo
- 108.51
- Volume
- 795
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.73%
20 settembre, sabato