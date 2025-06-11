QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PATK
Tornare a Azioni

PATK: Patrick Industries Inc

106.02 USD 1.39 (1.29%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PATK ha avuto una variazione del -1.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 105.17 e ad un massimo di 108.51.

Segui le dinamiche di Patrick Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PATK News

Intervallo Giornaliero
105.17 108.51
Intervallo Annuale
72.99 116.78
Chiusura Precedente
107.41
Apertura
107.93
Bid
106.02
Ask
106.32
Minimo
105.17
Massimo
108.51
Volume
795
Variazione giornaliera
-1.29%
Variazione Mensile
-4.08%
Variazione Semestrale
26.33%
Variazione Annuale
12.73%
20 settembre, sabato