QuotesSections
Currencies / PATK
Back to US Stock Market

PATK: Patrick Industries Inc

107.19 USD 2.81 (2.55%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PATK exchange rate has changed by -2.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 107.07 and at a high of 111.31.

Follow Patrick Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PATK News

Daily Range
107.07 111.31
Year Range
72.99 116.78
Previous Close
110.00
Open
109.92
Bid
107.19
Ask
107.49
Low
107.07
High
111.31
Volume
209
Daily Change
-2.55%
Month Change
-3.02%
6 Months Change
27.73%
Year Change
13.97%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%