Currencies / PATK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PATK: Patrick Industries Inc
107.19 USD 2.81 (2.55%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PATK exchange rate has changed by -2.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 107.07 and at a high of 111.31.
Follow Patrick Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PATK News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Patrick Industries stock reaches all-time high at 115.2 USD
- Patrick Industries director Kitson sells $515k in stock
- Patrick Industries’ president Rodino sells $2.47 million in stock
- Ellis, president at Patrick Industries, sells $2.36 million in stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Patrick Industries declares $0.40 per share quarterly dividend
- Andy Nemeth, Patrick Industries CEO, sells $2.76m in shares
- Patrick Industries stock hits all-time high at 103.99 USD
- Patrick Industries stock price target raised to $110 by BMO Capital
- Earnings call transcript: Patrick Industries sees Q2 2025 earnings beat, stock dips
- Patrick Industries (PATK) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Patrick Industries (PATK) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Patrick earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Patrick Industries stock hits all-time high at 102.86 USD
- Patrick Industries Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- Analysts Estimate Patrick Industries (PATK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Patrick Industries stock hits all-time high at 100.62 USD
- Patrick Industries stock hits all-time high at 98.92 USD
- Standard Motor Products Stock: The Ride Isn't Over (NYSE:SMP)
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Patrick Industries director Forbes sells $263k in stock
- KeyBanc reiterates Patrick Industries stock rating on diversification
Daily Range
107.07 111.31
Year Range
72.99 116.78
- Previous Close
- 110.00
- Open
- 109.92
- Bid
- 107.19
- Ask
- 107.49
- Low
- 107.07
- High
- 111.31
- Volume
- 209
- Daily Change
- -2.55%
- Month Change
- -3.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.73%
- Year Change
- 13.97%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%