OPFI-WT: OppFi Inc Warrants
OPFI-WT fiyatı bugün -3.66% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 2.6300 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 2.6740 aralığında işlem gördü.
OppFi Inc Warrants hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is OPFI-WT stock price today?
OppFi Inc Warrants stock is priced at 2.6300 today. It trades within -3.66%, yesterday's close was 2.7300, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of OPFI-WT shows these updates.
Does OppFi Inc Warrants stock pay dividends?
OppFi Inc Warrants is currently valued at 2.6300. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1043.48% and USD. View the chart live to track OPFI-WT movements.
How to buy OPFI-WT stock?
You can buy OppFi Inc Warrants shares at the current price of 2.6300. Orders are usually placed near 2.6300 or 2.6330, while 6 and -1.65% show market activity. Follow OPFI-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OPFI-WT stock?
Investing in OppFi Inc Warrants involves considering the yearly range 0.1330 - 6.5800 and current price 2.6300. Many compare 41.78% and 28.92% before placing orders at 2.6300 or 2.6330. Explore the OPFI-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Oppfi Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Oppfi Inc. in the past year was 6.5800. Within 0.1330 - 6.5800, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.7300 helps spot resistance levels. Track OppFi Inc Warrants performance using the live chart.
What are Oppfi Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Oppfi Inc. (OPFI-WT) over the year was 0.1330. Comparing it with the current 2.6300 and 0.1330 - 6.5800 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OPFI-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OPFI-WT stock split?
OppFi Inc Warrants has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.7300, and 1043.48% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 2.7300
- Açılış
- 2.6740
- Satış
- 2.6300
- Alış
- 2.6330
- Düşük
- 2.6300
- Yüksek
- 2.6740
- Hacim
- 6
- Günlük değişim
- -3.66%
- Aylık değişim
- 41.78%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 28.92%
- Yıllık değişim
- 1043.48%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4