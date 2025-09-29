- Overview
OPFI-WT: OppFi Inc Warrants
OPFI-WT exchange rate has changed by -2.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.6550 and at a high of 2.6740.
Follow OppFi Inc Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OPFI-WT stock price today?
OppFi Inc Warrants stock is priced at 2.6550 today. It trades within -2.75%, yesterday's close was 2.7300, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of OPFI-WT shows these updates.
Does OppFi Inc Warrants stock pay dividends?
OppFi Inc Warrants is currently valued at 2.6550. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1054.35% and USD. View the chart live to track OPFI-WT movements.
How to buy OPFI-WT stock?
You can buy OppFi Inc Warrants shares at the current price of 2.6550. Orders are usually placed near 2.6550 or 2.6580, while 2 and -0.71% show market activity. Follow OPFI-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OPFI-WT stock?
Investing in OppFi Inc Warrants involves considering the yearly range 0.1330 - 6.5800 and current price 2.6550. Many compare 43.13% and 30.15% before placing orders at 2.6550 or 2.6580. Explore the OPFI-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Oppfi Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Oppfi Inc. in the past year was 6.5800. Within 0.1330 - 6.5800, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.7300 helps spot resistance levels. Track OppFi Inc Warrants performance using the live chart.
What are Oppfi Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Oppfi Inc. (OPFI-WT) over the year was 0.1330. Comparing it with the current 2.6550 and 0.1330 - 6.5800 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OPFI-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OPFI-WT stock split?
OppFi Inc Warrants has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.7300, and 1054.35% after corporate actions.
