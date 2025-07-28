FiyatlarBölümler
OC: Owens Corning Inc New

145.61 USD 1.99 (1.35%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

OC fiyatı bugün -1.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 144.91 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 148.23 aralığında işlem gördü.

Owens Corning Inc New hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
144.91 148.23
Yıllık aralık
123.41 214.41
Önceki kapanış
147.60
Açılış
147.82
Satış
145.61
Alış
145.91
Düşük
144.91
Yüksek
148.23
Hacim
2.314 K
Günlük değişim
-1.35%
Aylık değişim
-1.56%
6 aylık değişim
2.00%
Yıllık değişim
-17.64%
21 Eylül, Pazar