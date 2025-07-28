Dövizler / OC
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
OC: Owens Corning Inc New
145.61 USD 1.99 (1.35%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
OC fiyatı bugün -1.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 144.91 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 148.23 aralığında işlem gördü.
Owens Corning Inc New hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OC haberleri
- Owens Corning (OC) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Owens Corning announces $0.69 quarterly dividend payable in November
- Owens Corning (OC) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- Is It Worth Investing in Owens Corning (OC) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- Owens Corning (OC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Owens Corning Inc (OC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Owens Corning a Decade Ago
- Owens Corning Inc (OC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- UBS reiterates Buy rating on Owens Corning stock with $210 price target
- Strong Crop of Earnings Eases Investors’ Economic Concerns
- Earnings call transcript: Owens Corning beats Q2 2025 forecasts, stock dips
- Owens Corning Inc (OC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Davis New York Venture Fund 2025 Semi-Annual Review
- Tracking Christopher Davis' Davis Selected Advisers 13F Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update
- Owens Corning (OC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why Is Owens Corning Stock Gaining Wednesday? - Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC)
- Compared to Estimates, Owens Corning (OC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Owens Corning (OC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Owens Corning earnings beat by $0.39, revenue topped estimates
- Owens Corning shares slips despite Q2 earnings beat
- Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Owens Corning (OC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
- Franklin Electric to transfer pension obligations to Principal Life Insurance
Günlük aralık
144.91 148.23
Yıllık aralık
123.41 214.41
- Önceki kapanış
- 147.60
- Açılış
- 147.82
- Satış
- 145.61
- Alış
- 145.91
- Düşük
- 144.91
- Yüksek
- 148.23
- Hacim
- 2.314 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.35%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.56%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 2.00%
- Yıllık değişim
- -17.64%
21 Eylül, Pazar