OC: Owens Corning Inc New
147.60 USD 1.53 (1.05%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OCの今日の為替レートは、1.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり145.69の安値と148.45の高値で取引されました。
Owens Corning Inc Newダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
145.69 148.45
1年のレンジ
123.41 214.41
- 以前の終値
- 146.07
- 始値
- 147.38
- 買値
- 147.60
- 買値
- 147.90
- 安値
- 145.69
- 高値
- 148.45
- 出来高
- 2.188 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.05%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.22%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.39%
- 1年の変化
- -16.52%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K