OC: Owens Corning Inc New

147.60 USD 1.53 (1.05%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OCの今日の為替レートは、1.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり145.69の安値と148.45の高値で取引されました。

Owens Corning Inc Newダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
145.69 148.45
1年のレンジ
123.41 214.41
以前の終値
146.07
始値
147.38
買値
147.60
買値
147.90
安値
145.69
高値
148.45
出来高
2.188 K
1日の変化
1.05%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.22%
6ヶ月の変化
3.39%
1年の変化
-16.52%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K