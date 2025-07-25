Moedas / OC
OC: Owens Corning Inc New
146.33 USD 0.26 (0.18%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OC para hoje mudou para 0.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 145.69 e o mais alto foi 148.26.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Owens Corning Inc New. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
OC Notícias
Faixa diária
145.69 148.26
Faixa anual
123.41 214.41
- Fechamento anterior
- 146.07
- Open
- 147.38
- Bid
- 146.33
- Ask
- 146.63
- Low
- 145.69
- High
- 148.26
- Volume
- 168
- Mudança diária
- 0.18%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.07%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.50%
- Mudança anual
- -17.23%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh