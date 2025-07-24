Currencies / OC
OC: Owens Corning Inc New
149.64 USD 2.93 (1.92%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OC exchange rate has changed by -1.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 149.24 and at a high of 153.49.
Follow Owens Corning Inc New dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
OC News
Daily Range
149.24 153.49
Year Range
123.41 214.41
- Previous Close
- 152.57
- Open
- 152.79
- Bid
- 149.64
- Ask
- 149.94
- Low
- 149.24
- High
- 153.49
- Volume
- 283
- Daily Change
- -1.92%
- Month Change
- 1.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.82%
- Year Change
- -15.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%