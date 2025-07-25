Divisas / OC
OC: Owens Corning Inc New
146.07 USD 3.47 (2.32%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de OC de hoy ha cambiado un -2.32%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 144.59, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 155.07.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Owens Corning Inc New. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
OC News
Rango diario
144.59 155.07
Rango anual
123.41 214.41
- Cierres anteriores
- 149.54
- Open
- 150.25
- Bid
- 146.07
- Ask
- 146.37
- Low
- 144.59
- High
- 155.07
- Volumen
- 2.443 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.32%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.25%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 2.32%
- Cambio anual
- -17.38%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B