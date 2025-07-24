货币 / OC
OC: Owens Corning Inc New
149.54 USD 3.03 (1.99%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日OC汇率已更改-1.99%。当日，交易品种以低点149.24和高点153.49进行交易。
关注Owens Corning Inc New动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
149.24 153.49
年范围
123.41 214.41
- 前一天收盘价
- 152.57
- 开盘价
- 152.79
- 卖价
- 149.54
- 买价
- 149.84
- 最低价
- 149.24
- 最高价
- 153.49
- 交易量
- 1.123 K
- 日变化
- -1.99%
- 月变化
- 1.10%
- 6个月变化
- 4.75%
- 年变化
- -15.42%
