OC: Owens Corning Inc New

145.61 USD 1.99 (1.35%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OC ha avuto una variazione del -1.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 144.91 e ad un massimo di 148.23.

Segui le dinamiche di Owens Corning Inc New. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
144.91 148.23
Intervallo Annuale
123.41 214.41
Chiusura Precedente
147.60
Apertura
147.82
Bid
145.61
Ask
145.91
Minimo
144.91
Massimo
148.23
Volume
2.314 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.35%
Variazione Mensile
-1.56%
Variazione Semestrale
2.00%
Variazione Annuale
-17.64%
20 settembre, sabato