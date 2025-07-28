Valute / OC
OC: Owens Corning Inc New
145.61 USD 1.99 (1.35%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OC ha avuto una variazione del -1.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 144.91 e ad un massimo di 148.23.
Segui le dinamiche di Owens Corning Inc New. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
OC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
144.91 148.23
Intervallo Annuale
123.41 214.41
- Chiusura Precedente
- 147.60
- Apertura
- 147.82
- Bid
- 145.61
- Ask
- 145.91
- Minimo
- 144.91
- Massimo
- 148.23
- Volume
- 2.314 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.56%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.64%
20 settembre, sabato