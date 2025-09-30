KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / NRGD
NRGD: MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

15.42 USD 0.99 (6.86%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

NRGD fiyatı bugün 6.86% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 14.66 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 15.47 aralığında işlem gördü.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is NRGD stock price today?

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock is priced at 15.42 today. It trades within 6.86%, yesterday's close was 14.43, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of NRGD shows these updates.

Does MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock pay dividends?

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN is currently valued at 15.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -37.16% and USD. View the chart live to track NRGD movements.

How to buy NRGD stock?

You can buy MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares at the current price of 15.42. Orders are usually placed near 15.42 or 15.72, while 46 and 5.18% show market activity. Follow NRGD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NRGD stock?

Investing in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN involves considering the yearly range 13.82 - 45.71 and current price 15.42. Many compare -2.96% and -49.48% before placing orders at 15.42 or 15.72. Explore the NRGD price chart live with daily changes.

Günlük aralık
14.66 15.47
Yıllık aralık
13.82 45.71
Önceki kapanış
14.43
Açılış
14.66
Satış
15.42
Alış
15.72
Düşük
14.66
Yüksek
15.47
Hacim
46
Günlük değişim
6.86%
Aylık değişim
-2.96%
6 aylık değişim
-49.48%
Yıllık değişim
-37.16%
