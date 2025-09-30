- 개요
NRGD: MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
NRGD 환율이 오늘 6.86%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.66이고 고가는 15.47이었습니다.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is NRGD stock price today?
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock is priced at 15.42 today. It trades within 6.86%, yesterday's close was 14.43, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of NRGD shows these updates.
Does MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock pay dividends?
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN is currently valued at 15.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -37.16% and USD. View the chart live to track NRGD movements.
How to buy NRGD stock?
You can buy MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares at the current price of 15.42. Orders are usually placed near 15.42 or 15.72, while 46 and 5.18% show market activity. Follow NRGD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NRGD stock?
Investing in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN involves considering the yearly range 13.82 - 45.71 and current price 15.42. Many compare -2.96% and -49.48% before placing orders at 15.42 or 15.72. Explore the NRGD price chart live with daily changes.
What are BANK OF MONTREAL stock highest prices?
The highest price of BANK OF MONTREAL in the past year was 45.71. Within 13.82 - 45.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN performance using the live chart.
What are BANK OF MONTREAL stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BANK OF MONTREAL (NRGD) over the year was 13.82. Comparing it with the current 15.42 and 13.82 - 45.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NRGD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NRGD stock split?
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.43, and -37.16% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 14.43
- 시가
- 14.66
- Bid
- 15.42
- Ask
- 15.72
- 저가
- 14.66
- 고가
- 15.47
- 볼륨
- 46
- 일일 변동
- 6.86%
- 월 변동
- -2.96%
- 6개월 변동
- -49.48%
- 년간 변동율
- -37.16%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4