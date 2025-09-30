KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / MTB-PJ
MTB-PJ: M&T BANK CORP

26.79 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sektör: Diğer semboller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

MTB-PJ fiyatı bugün -0.04% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 26.66 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 26.98 aralığında işlem gördü.

M&T BANK CORP hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is MTB-PJ stock price today?

M&T BANK CORP stock is priced at 26.79 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 26.80, and trading volume reached 91. The live price chart of MTB-PJ shows these updates.

Does M&T BANK CORP stock pay dividends?

M&T BANK CORP is currently valued at 26.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.21% and USD. View the chart live to track MTB-PJ movements.

How to buy MTB-PJ stock?

You can buy M&T BANK CORP shares at the current price of 26.79. Orders are usually placed near 26.79 or 27.09, while 91 and -0.45% show market activity. Follow MTB-PJ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MTB-PJ stock?

Investing in M&T BANK CORP involves considering the yearly range 25.55 - 27.49 and current price 26.79. Many compare 0.07% and 1.21% before placing orders at 26.79 or 27.09. Explore the MTB-PJ price chart live with daily changes.

What are M&T BANK CORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of M&T BANK CORP in the past year was 27.49. Within 25.55 - 27.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track M&T BANK CORP performance using the live chart.

What are M&T BANK CORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of M&T BANK CORP (MTB-PJ) over the year was 25.55. Comparing it with the current 26.79 and 25.55 - 27.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MTB-PJ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MTB-PJ stock split?

M&T BANK CORP has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.80, and 1.21% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
26.66 26.98
Yıllık aralık
25.55 27.49
Önceki kapanış
26.80
Açılış
26.91
Satış
26.79
Alış
27.09
Düşük
26.66
Yüksek
26.98
Hacim
91
Günlük değişim
-0.04%
Aylık değişim
0.07%
6 aylık değişim
1.21%
Yıllık değişim
1.21%
