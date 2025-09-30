What is MTB-PJ stock price today? M&T BANK CORP stock is priced at 26.79 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 26.80, and trading volume reached 91. The live price chart of MTB-PJ shows these updates.

Does M&T BANK CORP stock pay dividends? M&T BANK CORP is currently valued at 26.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.21% and USD. View the chart live to track MTB-PJ movements.

How to buy MTB-PJ stock? You can buy M&T BANK CORP shares at the current price of 26.79. Orders are usually placed near 26.79 or 27.09, while 91 and -0.45% show market activity. Follow MTB-PJ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MTB-PJ stock? Investing in M&T BANK CORP involves considering the yearly range 25.55 - 27.49 and current price 26.79. Many compare 0.07% and 1.21% before placing orders at 26.79 or 27.09. Explore the MTB-PJ price chart live with daily changes.

What are M&T BANK CORP stock highest prices? The highest price of M&T BANK CORP in the past year was 27.49. Within 25.55 - 27.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track M&T BANK CORP performance using the live chart.

What are M&T BANK CORP stock lowest prices? The lowest price of M&T BANK CORP (MTB-PJ) over the year was 25.55. Comparing it with the current 26.79 and 25.55 - 27.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MTB-PJ moves on the chart live for more details.