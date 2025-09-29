- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MTB-PJ: M&T BANK CORP
MTB-PJ exchange rate has changed by -0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.66 and at a high of 26.98.
Follow M&T BANK CORP dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MTB-PJ stock price today?
M&T BANK CORP stock is priced at 26.70 today. It trades within -0.37%, yesterday's close was 26.80, and trading volume reached 69. The live price chart of MTB-PJ shows these updates.
Does M&T BANK CORP stock pay dividends?
M&T BANK CORP is currently valued at 26.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.87% and USD. View the chart live to track MTB-PJ movements.
How to buy MTB-PJ stock?
You can buy M&T BANK CORP shares at the current price of 26.70. Orders are usually placed near 26.70 or 27.00, while 69 and -0.78% show market activity. Follow MTB-PJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MTB-PJ stock?
Investing in M&T BANK CORP involves considering the yearly range 25.55 - 27.49 and current price 26.70. Many compare -0.26% and 0.87% before placing orders at 26.70 or 27.00. Explore the MTB-PJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are M&T BANK CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of M&T BANK CORP in the past year was 27.49. Within 25.55 - 27.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track M&T BANK CORP performance using the live chart.
What are M&T BANK CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of M&T BANK CORP (MTB-PJ) over the year was 25.55. Comparing it with the current 26.70 and 25.55 - 27.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MTB-PJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MTB-PJ stock split?
M&T BANK CORP has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.80, and 0.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.80
- Open
- 26.91
- Bid
- 26.70
- Ask
- 27.00
- Low
- 26.66
- High
- 26.98
- Volume
- 69
- Daily Change
- -0.37%
- Month Change
- -0.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.87%
- Year Change
- 0.87%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev