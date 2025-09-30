- 개요
MTB-PJ: M&T BANK CORP
MTB-PJ 환율이 오늘 -0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.66이고 고가는 26.98이었습니다.
M&T BANK CORP 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is MTB-PJ stock price today?
M&T BANK CORP stock is priced at 26.79 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 26.80, and trading volume reached 91. The live price chart of MTB-PJ shows these updates.
Does M&T BANK CORP stock pay dividends?
M&T BANK CORP is currently valued at 26.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.21% and USD. View the chart live to track MTB-PJ movements.
How to buy MTB-PJ stock?
You can buy M&T BANK CORP shares at the current price of 26.79. Orders are usually placed near 26.79 or 27.09, while 91 and -0.45% show market activity. Follow MTB-PJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MTB-PJ stock?
Investing in M&T BANK CORP involves considering the yearly range 25.55 - 27.49 and current price 26.79. Many compare 0.07% and 1.21% before placing orders at 26.79 or 27.09. Explore the MTB-PJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are M&T BANK CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of M&T BANK CORP in the past year was 27.49. Within 25.55 - 27.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track M&T BANK CORP performance using the live chart.
What are M&T BANK CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of M&T BANK CORP (MTB-PJ) over the year was 25.55. Comparing it with the current 26.79 and 25.55 - 27.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MTB-PJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MTB-PJ stock split?
M&T BANK CORP has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.80, and 1.21% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 26.80
- 시가
- 26.91
- Bid
- 26.79
- Ask
- 27.09
- 저가
- 26.66
- 고가
- 26.98
- 볼륨
- 91
- 일일 변동
- -0.04%
- 월 변동
- 0.07%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.21%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.21%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4