MTB-PJ: M&T BANK CORP

26.79 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

MTB-PJ 환율이 오늘 -0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.66이고 고가는 26.98이었습니다.

M&T BANK CORP 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is MTB-PJ stock price today?

M&T BANK CORP stock is priced at 26.79 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 26.80, and trading volume reached 91. The live price chart of MTB-PJ shows these updates.

Does M&T BANK CORP stock pay dividends?

M&T BANK CORP is currently valued at 26.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.21% and USD. View the chart live to track MTB-PJ movements.

How to buy MTB-PJ stock?

You can buy M&T BANK CORP shares at the current price of 26.79. Orders are usually placed near 26.79 or 27.09, while 91 and -0.45% show market activity. Follow MTB-PJ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MTB-PJ stock?

Investing in M&T BANK CORP involves considering the yearly range 25.55 - 27.49 and current price 26.79. Many compare 0.07% and 1.21% before placing orders at 26.79 or 27.09. Explore the MTB-PJ price chart live with daily changes.

What are M&T BANK CORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of M&T BANK CORP in the past year was 27.49. Within 25.55 - 27.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track M&T BANK CORP performance using the live chart.

What are M&T BANK CORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of M&T BANK CORP (MTB-PJ) over the year was 25.55. Comparing it with the current 26.79 and 25.55 - 27.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MTB-PJ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MTB-PJ stock split?

M&T BANK CORP has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.80, and 1.21% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
26.66 26.98
년간 변동
25.55 27.49
이전 종가
26.80
시가
26.91
Bid
26.79
Ask
27.09
저가
26.66
고가
26.98
볼륨
91
일일 변동
-0.04%
월 변동
0.07%
6개월 변동
1.21%
년간 변동율
1.21%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4