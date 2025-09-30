- Genel bakış
MPTI-WT: M-Tron Industries, Inc.
MPTI-WT fiyatı bugün 1.21% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 1.5300 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 1.6400 aralığında işlem gördü.
M-Tron Industries, Inc. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is MPTI-WT stock price today?
M-Tron Industries, Inc. stock is priced at 1.6200 today. It trades within 1.21%, yesterday's close was 1.6006, and trading volume reached 39. The live price chart of MPTI-WT shows these updates.
Does M-Tron Industries, Inc. stock pay dividends?
M-Tron Industries, Inc. is currently valued at 1.6200. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -35.20% and USD. View the chart live to track MPTI-WT movements.
How to buy MPTI-WT stock?
You can buy M-Tron Industries, Inc. shares at the current price of 1.6200. Orders are usually placed near 1.6200 or 1.6230, while 39 and 0.62% show market activity. Follow MPTI-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MPTI-WT stock?
Investing in M-Tron Industries, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.5100 - 7.3100 and current price 1.6200. Many compare 4.52% and -35.20% before placing orders at 1.6200 or 1.6230. Explore the MPTI-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are M-Tron Industries, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of M-Tron Industries, Inc. in the past year was 7.3100. Within 0.5100 - 7.3100, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.6006 helps spot resistance levels. Track M-Tron Industries, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are M-Tron Industries, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of M-Tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI-WT) over the year was 0.5100. Comparing it with the current 1.6200 and 0.5100 - 7.3100 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MPTI-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MPTI-WT stock split?
M-Tron Industries, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.6006, and -35.20% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 1.6006
- Açılış
- 1.6100
- Satış
- 1.6200
- Alış
- 1.6230
- Düşük
- 1.5300
- Yüksek
- 1.6400
- Hacim
- 39
- Günlük değişim
- 1.21%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.52%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -35.20%
- Yıllık değişim
- -35.20%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4