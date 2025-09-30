- 개요
MPTI-WT: M-Tron Industries, Inc.
MPTI-WT 환율이 오늘 1.21%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.5300이고 고가는 1.6400이었습니다.
M-Tron Industries, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is MPTI-WT stock price today?
M-Tron Industries, Inc. stock is priced at 1.6200 today. It trades within 1.21%, yesterday's close was 1.6006, and trading volume reached 39. The live price chart of MPTI-WT shows these updates.
Does M-Tron Industries, Inc. stock pay dividends?
M-Tron Industries, Inc. is currently valued at 1.6200. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -35.20% and USD. View the chart live to track MPTI-WT movements.
How to buy MPTI-WT stock?
You can buy M-Tron Industries, Inc. shares at the current price of 1.6200. Orders are usually placed near 1.6200 or 1.6230, while 39 and 0.62% show market activity. Follow MPTI-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MPTI-WT stock?
Investing in M-Tron Industries, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.5100 - 7.3100 and current price 1.6200. Many compare 4.52% and -35.20% before placing orders at 1.6200 or 1.6230. Explore the MPTI-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are M-Tron Industries, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of M-Tron Industries, Inc. in the past year was 7.3100. Within 0.5100 - 7.3100, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.6006 helps spot resistance levels. Track M-Tron Industries, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are M-Tron Industries, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of M-Tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI-WT) over the year was 0.5100. Comparing it with the current 1.6200 and 0.5100 - 7.3100 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MPTI-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MPTI-WT stock split?
M-Tron Industries, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.6006, and -35.20% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 1.6006
- 시가
- 1.6100
- Bid
- 1.6200
- Ask
- 1.6230
- 저가
- 1.5300
- 고가
- 1.6400
- 볼륨
- 39
- 일일 변동
- 1.21%
- 월 변동
- 4.52%
- 6개월 변동
- -35.20%
- 년간 변동율
- -35.20%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4