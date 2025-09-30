시세섹션
통화 / MPTI-WT
MPTI-WT: M-Tron Industries, Inc.

1.6200 USD 0.0194 (1.21%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

MPTI-WT 환율이 오늘 1.21%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.5300이고 고가는 1.6400이었습니다.

M-Tron Industries, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is MPTI-WT stock price today?

M-Tron Industries, Inc. stock is priced at 1.6200 today. It trades within 1.21%, yesterday's close was 1.6006, and trading volume reached 39. The live price chart of MPTI-WT shows these updates.

Does M-Tron Industries, Inc. stock pay dividends?

M-Tron Industries, Inc. is currently valued at 1.6200. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -35.20% and USD. View the chart live to track MPTI-WT movements.

How to buy MPTI-WT stock?

You can buy M-Tron Industries, Inc. shares at the current price of 1.6200. Orders are usually placed near 1.6200 or 1.6230, while 39 and 0.62% show market activity. Follow MPTI-WT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MPTI-WT stock?

Investing in M-Tron Industries, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.5100 - 7.3100 and current price 1.6200. Many compare 4.52% and -35.20% before placing orders at 1.6200 or 1.6230. Explore the MPTI-WT price chart live with daily changes.

What are M-Tron Industries, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of M-Tron Industries, Inc. in the past year was 7.3100. Within 0.5100 - 7.3100, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.6006 helps spot resistance levels. Track M-Tron Industries, Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are M-Tron Industries, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of M-Tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI-WT) over the year was 0.5100. Comparing it with the current 1.6200 and 0.5100 - 7.3100 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MPTI-WT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MPTI-WT stock split?

M-Tron Industries, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.6006, and -35.20% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
1.5300 1.6400
년간 변동
0.5100 7.3100
이전 종가
1.6006
시가
1.6100
Bid
1.6200
Ask
1.6230
저가
1.5300
고가
1.6400
볼륨
39
일일 변동
1.21%
월 변동
4.52%
6개월 변동
-35.20%
년간 변동율
-35.20%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4