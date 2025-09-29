- Overview
MPTI-WT: M-Tron Industries, Inc.
MPTI-WT exchange rate has changed by 1.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.5300 and at a high of 1.6400.
Follow M-Tron Industries, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MPTI-WT stock price today?
M-Tron Industries, Inc. stock is priced at 1.6200 today. It trades within 1.21%, yesterday's close was 1.6006, and trading volume reached 39. The live price chart of MPTI-WT shows these updates.
Does M-Tron Industries, Inc. stock pay dividends?
M-Tron Industries, Inc. is currently valued at 1.6200. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -35.20% and USD. View the chart live to track MPTI-WT movements.
How to buy MPTI-WT stock?
You can buy M-Tron Industries, Inc. shares at the current price of 1.6200. Orders are usually placed near 1.6200 or 1.6230, while 39 and 0.62% show market activity. Follow MPTI-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MPTI-WT stock?
Investing in M-Tron Industries, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.5100 - 7.3100 and current price 1.6200. Many compare 4.52% and -35.20% before placing orders at 1.6200 or 1.6230. Explore the MPTI-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are M-Tron Industries, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of M-Tron Industries, Inc. in the past year was 7.3100. Within 0.5100 - 7.3100, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.6006 helps spot resistance levels. Track M-Tron Industries, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are M-Tron Industries, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of M-Tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI-WT) over the year was 0.5100. Comparing it with the current 1.6200 and 0.5100 - 7.3100 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MPTI-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MPTI-WT stock split?
M-Tron Industries, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.6006, and -35.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.6006
- Open
- 1.6100
- Bid
- 1.6200
- Ask
- 1.6230
- Low
- 1.5300
- High
- 1.6400
- Volume
- 39
- Daily Change
- 1.21%
- Month Change
- 4.52%
- 6 Months Change
- -35.20%
- Year Change
- -35.20%
