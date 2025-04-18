- Genel bakış
MJ: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF
MJ fiyatı bugün -5.07% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 36.19 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 39.00 aralığında işlem gördü.
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is MJ stock price today?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF stock is priced at 37.08 today. It trades within -5.07%, yesterday's close was 39.06, and trading volume reached 273. The live price chart of MJ shows these updates.
Does Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF is currently valued at 37.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1013.51% and USD. View the chart live to track MJ movements.
How to buy MJ stock?
You can buy Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF shares at the current price of 37.08. Orders are usually placed near 37.08 or 37.38, while 273 and -4.51% show market activity. Follow MJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MJ stock?
Investing in Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.02 - 39.89 and current price 37.08. Many compare 3.37% and 91.04% before placing orders at 37.08 or 37.38. Explore the MJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the past year was 39.89. Within 2.02 - 39.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) over the year was 2.02. Comparing it with the current 37.08 and 2.02 - 39.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MJ stock split?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.06, and 1013.51% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 39.06
- Açılış
- 38.83
- Satış
- 37.08
- Alış
- 37.38
- Düşük
- 36.19
- Yüksek
- 39.00
- Hacim
- 273
- Günlük değişim
- -5.07%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.37%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 91.04%
- Yıllık değişim
- 1013.51%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8