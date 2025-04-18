What is MJ stock price today? Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF stock is priced at 39.06 today. It trades within 26.65%, yesterday's close was 30.84, and trading volume reached 720. The live price chart of MJ shows these updates.

Does Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF stock pay dividends? Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF is currently valued at 39.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1072.97% and USD. View the chart live to track MJ movements.

How to buy MJ stock? You can buy Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF shares at the current price of 39.06. Orders are usually placed near 39.06 or 39.36, while 720 and 11.00% show market activity. Follow MJ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MJ stock? Investing in Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.02 - 39.89 and current price 39.06. Many compare 8.89% and 101.24% before placing orders at 39.06 or 39.36. Explore the MJ price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the past year was 39.89. Within 2.02 - 39.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) over the year was 2.02. Comparing it with the current 39.06 and 2.02 - 39.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MJ moves on the chart live for more details.