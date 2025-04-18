- 개요
MJ: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF
MJ 환율이 오늘 26.65%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 35.19이고 고가는 39.43이었습니다.
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is MJ stock price today?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF stock is priced at 39.06 today. It trades within 26.65%, yesterday's close was 30.84, and trading volume reached 720. The live price chart of MJ shows these updates.
Does Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF is currently valued at 39.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1072.97% and USD. View the chart live to track MJ movements.
How to buy MJ stock?
You can buy Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF shares at the current price of 39.06. Orders are usually placed near 39.06 or 39.36, while 720 and 11.00% show market activity. Follow MJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MJ stock?
Investing in Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.02 - 39.89 and current price 39.06. Many compare 8.89% and 101.24% before placing orders at 39.06 or 39.36. Explore the MJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the past year was 39.89. Within 2.02 - 39.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) over the year was 2.02. Comparing it with the current 39.06 and 2.02 - 39.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MJ stock split?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.84, and 1072.97% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 30.84
- 시가
- 35.19
- Bid
- 39.06
- Ask
- 39.36
- 저가
- 35.19
- 고가
- 39.43
- 볼륨
- 720
- 일일 변동
- 26.65%
- 월 변동
- 8.89%
- 6개월 변동
- 101.24%
- 년간 변동율
- 1072.97%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8