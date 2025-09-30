- Genel bakış
MET-PA: MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate
MET-PA fiyatı bugün 0.79% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.08 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 24.29 aralığında işlem gördü.
MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is MET-PA stock price today?
MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate stock is priced at 24.29 today. It trades within 0.79%, yesterday's close was 24.10, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of MET-PA shows these updates.
Does MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate stock pay dividends?
MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate is currently valued at 24.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.70% and USD. View the chart live to track MET-PA movements.
How to buy MET-PA stock?
You can buy MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate shares at the current price of 24.29. Orders are usually placed near 24.29 or 24.59, while 31 and 0.25% show market activity. Follow MET-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MET-PA stock?
Investing in MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate involves considering the yearly range 22.50 - 24.57 and current price 24.29. Many compare 1.50% and -0.70% before placing orders at 24.29 or 24.59. Explore the MET-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are METLIFE INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of METLIFE INC in the past year was 24.57. Within 22.50 - 24.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate performance using the live chart.
What are METLIFE INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of METLIFE INC (MET-PA) over the year was 22.50. Comparing it with the current 24.29 and 22.50 - 24.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MET-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MET-PA stock split?
MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.10, and -0.70% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 24.10
- Açılış
- 24.23
- Satış
- 24.29
- Alış
- 24.59
- Düşük
- 24.08
- Yüksek
- 24.29
- Hacim
- 31
- Günlük değişim
- 0.79%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.50%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -0.70%
- Yıllık değişim
- -0.70%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4