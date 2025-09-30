- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
MET-PA: MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate
MET-PA 환율이 오늘 0.79%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.08이고 고가는 24.29이었습니다.
MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is MET-PA stock price today?
MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate stock is priced at 24.29 today. It trades within 0.79%, yesterday's close was 24.10, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of MET-PA shows these updates.
Does MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate stock pay dividends?
MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate is currently valued at 24.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.70% and USD. View the chart live to track MET-PA movements.
How to buy MET-PA stock?
You can buy MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate shares at the current price of 24.29. Orders are usually placed near 24.29 or 24.59, while 31 and 0.25% show market activity. Follow MET-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MET-PA stock?
Investing in MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate involves considering the yearly range 22.50 - 24.57 and current price 24.29. Many compare 1.50% and -0.70% before placing orders at 24.29 or 24.59. Explore the MET-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are METLIFE INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of METLIFE INC in the past year was 24.57. Within 22.50 - 24.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate performance using the live chart.
What are METLIFE INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of METLIFE INC (MET-PA) over the year was 22.50. Comparing it with the current 24.29 and 22.50 - 24.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MET-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MET-PA stock split?
MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.10, and -0.70% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 24.10
- 시가
- 24.23
- Bid
- 24.29
- Ask
- 24.59
- 저가
- 24.08
- 고가
- 24.29
- 볼륨
- 31
- 일일 변동
- 0.79%
- 월 변동
- 1.50%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.70%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.70%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4