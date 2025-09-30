시세섹션
통화 / MET-PA
MET-PA: MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate

24.29 USD 0.19 (0.79%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

MET-PA 환율이 오늘 0.79%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.08이고 고가는 24.29이었습니다.

MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is MET-PA stock price today?

MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate stock is priced at 24.29 today. It trades within 0.79%, yesterday's close was 24.10, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of MET-PA shows these updates.

Does MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate stock pay dividends?

MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate is currently valued at 24.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.70% and USD. View the chart live to track MET-PA movements.

How to buy MET-PA stock?

You can buy MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate shares at the current price of 24.29. Orders are usually placed near 24.29 or 24.59, while 31 and 0.25% show market activity. Follow MET-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MET-PA stock?

Investing in MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate involves considering the yearly range 22.50 - 24.57 and current price 24.29. Many compare 1.50% and -0.70% before placing orders at 24.29 or 24.59. Explore the MET-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are METLIFE INC stock highest prices?

The highest price of METLIFE INC in the past year was 24.57. Within 22.50 - 24.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate performance using the live chart.

What are METLIFE INC stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of METLIFE INC (MET-PA) over the year was 22.50. Comparing it with the current 24.29 and 22.50 - 24.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MET-PA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MET-PA stock split?

MetLife Inc Preferred Series A Floating Rate has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.10, and -0.70% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
24.08 24.29
년간 변동
22.50 24.57
이전 종가
24.10
시가
24.23
Bid
24.29
Ask
24.59
저가
24.08
고가
24.29
볼륨
31
일일 변동
0.79%
월 변동
1.50%
6개월 변동
-0.70%
년간 변동율
-0.70%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4