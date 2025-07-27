FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / LVS
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

LVS: Las Vegas Sands Corp

53.85 USD 0.66 (1.24%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

LVS fiyatı bugün 1.24% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 53.17 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 54.41 aralığında işlem gördü.

Las Vegas Sands Corp hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LVS haberleri

Günlük aralık
53.17 54.41
Yıllık aralık
30.18 58.05
Önceki kapanış
53.19
Açılış
53.62
Satış
53.85
Alış
54.15
Düşük
53.17
Yüksek
54.41
Hacim
10.323 K
Günlük değişim
1.24%
Aylık değişim
-4.50%
6 aylık değişim
38.93%
Yıllık değişim
6.68%
21 Eylül, Pazar