Dövizler / LVS
LVS: Las Vegas Sands Corp
53.85 USD 0.66 (1.24%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
LVS fiyatı bugün 1.24% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 53.17 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 54.41 aralığında işlem gördü.
Las Vegas Sands Corp hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Günlük aralık
53.17 54.41
Yıllık aralık
30.18 58.05
- Önceki kapanış
- 53.19
- Açılış
- 53.62
- Satış
- 53.85
- Alış
- 54.15
- Düşük
- 53.17
- Yüksek
- 54.41
- Hacim
- 10.323 K
- Günlük değişim
- 1.24%
- Aylık değişim
- -4.50%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 38.93%
- Yıllık değişim
- 6.68%
21 Eylül, Pazar