Valute / LVS
LVS: Las Vegas Sands Corp
53.85 USD 0.66 (1.24%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LVS ha avuto una variazione del 1.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 53.17 e ad un massimo di 54.41.
Segui le dinamiche di Las Vegas Sands Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LVS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
53.17 54.41
Intervallo Annuale
30.18 58.05
- Chiusura Precedente
- 53.19
- Apertura
- 53.62
- Bid
- 53.85
- Ask
- 54.15
- Minimo
- 53.17
- Massimo
- 54.41
- Volume
- 10.323 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 38.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.68%
20 settembre, sabato