货币 / LVS
LVS: Las Vegas Sands Corp
51.86 USD 1.22 (2.30%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LVS汇率已更改-2.30%。当日，交易品种以低点51.55和高点52.71进行交易。
关注Las Vegas Sands Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LVS新闻
日范围
51.55 52.71
年范围
30.18 58.05
- 前一天收盘价
- 53.08
- 开盘价
- 52.64
- 卖价
- 51.86
- 买价
- 52.16
- 最低价
- 51.55
- 最高价
- 52.71
- 交易量
- 13.105 K
- 日变化
- -2.30%
- 月变化
- -8.03%
- 6个月变化
- 33.80%
- 年变化
- 2.73%
