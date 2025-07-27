CotizacionesSecciones
LVS: Las Vegas Sands Corp

52.69 USD 0.83 (1.60%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de LVS de hoy ha cambiado un 1.60%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 51.68, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 53.13.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Las Vegas Sands Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
51.68 53.13
Rango anual
30.18 58.05
Cierres anteriores
51.86
Open
52.11
Bid
52.69
Ask
52.99
Low
51.68
High
53.13
Volumen
9.718 K
Cambio diario
1.60%
Cambio mensual
-6.56%
Cambio a 6 meses
35.94%
Cambio anual
4.38%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B