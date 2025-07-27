Moedas / LVS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
LVS: Las Vegas Sands Corp
52.69 USD 0.83 (1.60%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LVS para hoje mudou para 1.60%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 51.68 e o mais alto foi 53.13.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Las Vegas Sands Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LVS Notícias
- Las Vegas Sands (LVS) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
- A Keynesian Insight Has Airbnb On My “Recovery Stock” Short List (NASDAQ:ABNB)
- Why Las Vegas Sands (LVS) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Tracking David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Up 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Las Vegas Sands stock hits 52-week high at 56.65 USD
- Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Up 5.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Sin Stocks Worth Watching: The Perfect Mix of Growth & Resilience
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Dow Jones Futures: Stocks Run On Fed Green Light; Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Tumbles Late
- Mizuho raises Wynn Resorts stock price target to $126 on improved outlook
- Google Breaks Out, Leads Five Stocks Near Buy Points
- Stock Market Week Ahead: Ford's 'Model T' Moment, China Leaders, Aerospace Innovators
- Wynn misses quarterly estimates on weak Macau business
- Gambling Stocks Flutter, DraftKings, Las Vegas Sands Flirt With Buy Points, But Sportradar Threatens Sell Signal
- Studio City International: The Underdog Of Macau’s Casino Rally (NYSE:MSC)
- IBD Stock Of The Day Is Actionable As Rivals Face This Issue
- Caesars: The Dip Has Dipped Low Enough To Jump Into A Top Legacy Casino Stock (NASDAQ:CZR)
- The Week That Was, The Week Ahead: Macro & Markets, August 3, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Baron Focused Growth Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Las Vegas Sands price target raised to $55 from $48 at UBS
- Top Analyst Reports for Broadcom, Berkshire Hathaway & Johnson & Johnson
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- MCN: The Yield Is Nice, But This Fund Is Hard To Recommend
Faixa diária
51.68 53.13
Faixa anual
30.18 58.05
- Fechamento anterior
- 51.86
- Open
- 52.11
- Bid
- 52.69
- Ask
- 52.99
- Low
- 51.68
- High
- 53.13
- Volume
- 9.718 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.60%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.56%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 35.94%
- Mudança anual
- 4.38%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh