LVS: Las Vegas Sands Corp

53.19 USD 0.50 (0.95%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LVSの今日の為替レートは、0.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり52.19の安値と53.26の高値で取引されました。

Las Vegas Sands Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
52.19 53.26
1年のレンジ
30.18 58.05
以前の終値
52.69
始値
52.84
買値
53.19
買値
53.49
安値
52.19
高値
53.26
出来高
7.982 K
1日の変化
0.95%
1ヶ月の変化
-5.67%
6ヶ月の変化
37.23%
1年の変化
5.37%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K