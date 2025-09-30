- Genel bakış
KKRT: KKR & Co. Inc.
KKRT fiyatı bugün 0.12% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.7600 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.9700 aralığında işlem gördü.
KKR & Co. Inc. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is KKRT stock price today?
KKR & Co. Inc. stock is priced at 25.9000 today. It trades within 0.12%, yesterday's close was 25.8700, and trading volume reached 95. The live price chart of KKRT shows these updates.
Does KKR & Co. Inc. stock pay dividends?
KKR & Co. Inc. is currently valued at 25.9000. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.39% and USD. View the chart live to track KKRT movements.
How to buy KKRT stock?
You can buy KKR & Co. Inc. shares at the current price of 25.9000. Orders are usually placed near 25.9000 or 25.9030, while 95 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow KKRT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KKRT stock?
Investing in KKR & Co. Inc. involves considering the yearly range 24.9200 - 26.1700 and current price 25.9000. Many compare 1.34% and 3.39% before placing orders at 25.9000 or 25.9030. Explore the KKRT price chart live with daily changes.
What are KKR & Co. Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of KKR & Co. Inc. in the past year was 26.1700. Within 24.9200 - 26.1700, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.8700 helps spot resistance levels. Track KKR & Co. Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are KKR & Co. Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKRT) over the year was 24.9200. Comparing it with the current 25.9000 and 24.9200 - 26.1700 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KKRT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KKRT stock split?
KKR & Co. Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.8700, and 3.39% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 25.8700
- Açılış
- 25.9400
- Satış
- 25.9000
- Alış
- 25.9030
- Düşük
- 25.7600
- Yüksek
- 25.9700
- Hacim
- 95
- Günlük değişim
- 0.12%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.34%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 3.39%
- Yıllık değişim
- 3.39%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4