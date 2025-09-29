- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KKRT: KKR & Co. Inc.
KKRT exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.7600 and at a high of 25.9700.
Follow KKR & Co. Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KKRT stock price today?
KKR & Co. Inc. stock is priced at 25.8600 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 25.8700, and trading volume reached 87. The live price chart of KKRT shows these updates.
Does KKR & Co. Inc. stock pay dividends?
KKR & Co. Inc. is currently valued at 25.8600. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.23% and USD. View the chart live to track KKRT movements.
How to buy KKRT stock?
You can buy KKR & Co. Inc. shares at the current price of 25.8600. Orders are usually placed near 25.8600 or 25.8630, while 87 and -0.31% show market activity. Follow KKRT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KKRT stock?
Investing in KKR & Co. Inc. involves considering the yearly range 24.9200 - 26.1700 and current price 25.8600. Many compare 1.18% and 3.23% before placing orders at 25.8600 or 25.8630. Explore the KKRT price chart live with daily changes.
What are KKR & Co. Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of KKR & Co. Inc. in the past year was 26.1700. Within 24.9200 - 26.1700, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.8700 helps spot resistance levels. Track KKR & Co. Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are KKR & Co. Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKRT) over the year was 24.9200. Comparing it with the current 25.8600 and 24.9200 - 26.1700 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KKRT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KKRT stock split?
KKR & Co. Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.8700, and 3.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.8700
- Open
- 25.9400
- Bid
- 25.8600
- Ask
- 25.8630
- Low
- 25.7600
- High
- 25.9700
- Volume
- 87
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 1.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.23%
- Year Change
- 3.23%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev