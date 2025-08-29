- Genel bakış
KBWY: Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
KBWY fiyatı bugün 0.82% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 15.77 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 15.95 aralığında işlem gördü.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
KBWY haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is KBWY stock price today?
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock is priced at 15.95 today. It trades within 0.82%, yesterday's close was 15.82, and trading volume reached 263. The live price chart of KBWY shows these updates.
Does Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF is currently valued at 15.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -20.73% and USD. View the chart live to track KBWY movements.
How to buy KBWY stock?
You can buy Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF shares at the current price of 15.95. Orders are usually placed near 15.95 or 16.25, while 263 and 1.01% show market activity. Follow KBWY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KBWY stock?
Investing in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.86 - 20.50 and current price 15.95. Many compare -0.13% and 2.97% before placing orders at 15.95 or 16.25. Explore the KBWY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the past year was 20.50. Within 13.86 - 20.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) over the year was 13.86. Comparing it with the current 15.95 and 13.86 - 20.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KBWY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KBWY stock split?
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.82, and -20.73% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 15.82
- Açılış
- 15.79
- Satış
- 15.95
- Alış
- 16.25
- Düşük
- 15.77
- Yüksek
- 15.95
- Hacim
- 263
- Günlük değişim
- 0.82%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.13%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 2.97%
- Yıllık değişim
- -20.73%
- Açıklanan
- -32 K
- Beklenti
- -19 K
- Önceki
- 54 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 52.8
- Önceki
- 53.0
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- -0.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.792 M
- Beklenti
- 2.655 M
- Önceki
- -0.607 M
- Açıklanan
- -0.271 M
- Beklenti
- -0.116 M
- Önceki
- 0.177 M