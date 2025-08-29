- 개요
KBWY: Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
KBWY 환율이 오늘 0.63%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.93이고 고가는 16.07이었습니다.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is KBWY stock price today?
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock is priced at 16.05 today. It trades within 0.63%, yesterday's close was 15.95, and trading volume reached 191. The live price chart of KBWY shows these updates.
Does Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF is currently valued at 16.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -20.23% and USD. View the chart live to track KBWY movements.
How to buy KBWY stock?
You can buy Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF shares at the current price of 16.05. Orders are usually placed near 16.05 or 16.35, while 191 and 0.50% show market activity. Follow KBWY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KBWY stock?
Investing in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.86 - 20.50 and current price 16.05. Many compare 0.50% and 3.62% before placing orders at 16.05 or 16.35. Explore the KBWY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the past year was 20.50. Within 13.86 - 20.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) over the year was 13.86. Comparing it with the current 16.05 and 13.86 - 20.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KBWY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KBWY stock split?
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.95, and -20.23% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 15.95
- 시가
- 15.97
- Bid
- 16.05
- Ask
- 16.35
- 저가
- 15.93
- 고가
- 16.07
- 볼륨
- 191
- 일일 변동
- 0.63%
- 월 변동
- 0.50%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.62%
- 년간 변동율
- -20.23%
- 활동
- -32 K
- 예측값
- -19 K
- 훑어보기
- 54 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 52.8
- 훑어보기
- 53.0
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- -0.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.792 M
- 예측값
- 2.655 M
- 훑어보기
- -0.607 M
- 활동
- -0.271 M
- 예측값
- -0.116 M
- 훑어보기
- 0.177 M