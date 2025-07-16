KotasyonBölümler
KBWB: Invesco KBW Bank ETF

77.40 USD 0.49 (0.64%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

KBWB fiyatı bugün 0.64% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 77.05 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 77.80 aralığında işlem gördü.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is KBWB stock price today?

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock is priced at 77.40 today. It trades within 77.05 - 77.80, yesterday's close was 76.91, and trading volume reached 3110. The live price chart of KBWB shows these updates.

Does Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco KBW Bank ETF is currently valued at 77.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.35% and USD. View the chart live to track KBWB movements.

How to buy KBWB stock?

You can buy Invesco KBW Bank ETF shares at the current price of 77.40. Orders are usually placed near 77.40 or 77.70, while 3110 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow KBWB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KBWB stock?

Investing in Invesco KBW Bank ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.12 - 80.03 and current price 77.40. Many compare -0.51% and 28.12% before placing orders at 77.40 or 77.70. Explore the KBWB price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the past year was 80.03. Within 51.12 - 80.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 76.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco KBW Bank ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) over the year was 51.12. Comparing it with the current 77.40 and 51.12 - 80.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KBWB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KBWB stock split?

Invesco KBW Bank ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 76.91, and 23.35% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
77.05 77.80
Yıllık aralık
51.12 80.03
Önceki kapanış
76.91
Açılış
77.20
Satış
77.40
Alış
77.70
Düşük
77.05
Yüksek
77.80
Hacim
3.110 K
Günlük değişim
0.64%
Aylık değişim
-0.51%
6 aylık değişim
28.12%
Yıllık değişim
23.35%
