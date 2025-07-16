- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
KBWB: Invesco KBW Bank ETF
KBWB 환율이 오늘 0.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 77.05이고 고가는 77.80이었습니다.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KBWB News
- M&A Deals Thriving in 2025: ETFs in Focus
- KBWB: Banks Cruising In 2025, Leading The DJIA, Reiterate Buy (NASDAQ:KBWB)
- BNY Mellon: Transformation Into A High-Margin Financial Platform Signals Upside
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Investors are turning to this neglected part of the stock market. And it’s still cheap.
- Community Bank Earnings Stand Up To Tariffs For Now
- Pinpointing Targets In The Financial Sector
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- Is It the Right Time to Invest in Financials ETFs?
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- Aggregate Loan Growth At U.S. Banks Shoots To A 3-Year High In Q2 2025
- Oil Prices may have major impact on stocks soon
- Bank stocks may struggle amid concerning sign
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Should You Invest in the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)?
- U.S. Banks Maintain Favorable Earnings While Confronting Economic Uncertainty
- Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Bank ETF (FTXO)?
- Financials Start Q2 ’25 Earnings With Bang; Expect Another Solid S&P 500 Earnings Quarter
- Big Banks Q2 Earnings Thrive: ETFs in Focus
- Evidence That The Banking System Is In Strong Shape
- Opinion: How Wall Street’s most hated stocks have performed against tariffs — and the smart money
자주 묻는 질문
What is KBWB stock price today?
Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock is priced at 77.40 today. It trades within 77.05 - 77.80, yesterday's close was 76.91, and trading volume reached 3110. The live price chart of KBWB shows these updates.
Does Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco KBW Bank ETF is currently valued at 77.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.35% and USD. View the chart live to track KBWB movements.
How to buy KBWB stock?
You can buy Invesco KBW Bank ETF shares at the current price of 77.40. Orders are usually placed near 77.40 or 77.70, while 3110 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow KBWB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KBWB stock?
Investing in Invesco KBW Bank ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.12 - 80.03 and current price 77.40. Many compare -0.51% and 28.12% before placing orders at 77.40 or 77.70. Explore the KBWB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the past year was 80.03. Within 51.12 - 80.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 76.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco KBW Bank ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) over the year was 51.12. Comparing it with the current 77.40 and 51.12 - 80.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KBWB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KBWB stock split?
Invesco KBW Bank ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 76.91, and 23.35% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 76.91
- 시가
- 77.20
- Bid
- 77.40
- Ask
- 77.70
- 저가
- 77.05
- 고가
- 77.80
- 볼륨
- 3.110 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.64%
- 월 변동
- -0.51%
- 6개월 변동
- 28.12%
- 년간 변동율
- 23.35%