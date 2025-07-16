报价部分
货币 / KBWB
回到股票

KBWB: Invesco KBW Bank ETF

77.40 USD 0.49 (0.64%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日KBWB汇率已更改0.64%。当日，交易品种以低点77.05和高点77.80进行交易。

关注Invesco KBW Bank ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KBWB新闻

常见问题解答

KBWB股票今天的价格是多少？

Invesco KBW Bank ETF股票今天的定价为77.40。它在77.05 - 77.80范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为76.91，交易量达到3110。KBWB的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Invesco KBW Bank ETF股票是否支付股息？

Invesco KBW Bank ETF目前的价值为77.40。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注23.35%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪KBWB走势。

如何购买KBWB股票？

您可以以77.40的当前价格购买Invesco KBW Bank ETF股票。订单通常设置在77.40或77.70附近，而3110和0.26%显示市场活动。立即关注KBWB的实时图表更新。

如何投资KBWB股票？

投资Invesco KBW Bank ETF需要考虑年度范围51.12 - 80.03和当前价格77.40。许多人在以77.40或77.70下订单之前，会比较-0.51%和。实时查看KBWB价格图表，了解每日变化。

Invesco KBW Bank ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Invesco KBW Bank ETF的最高价格是80.03。在51.12 - 80.03内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Invesco KBW Bank ETF的绩效。

Invesco KBW Bank ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Invesco KBW Bank ETF（KBWB）的最低价格为51.12。将其与当前的77.40和51.12 - 80.03进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看KBWB在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

KBWB股票是什么时候拆分的？

Invesco KBW Bank ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、76.91和23.35%中可见。

日范围
77.05 77.80
年范围
51.12 80.03
前一天收盘价
76.91
开盘价
77.20
卖价
77.40
买价
77.70
最低价
77.05
最高价
77.80
交易量
3.110 K
日变化
0.64%
月变化
-0.51%
6个月变化
28.12%
年变化
23.35%
04 十月, 星期六