KBWB: Invesco KBW Bank ETF
今日KBWB汇率已更改0.64%。当日，交易品种以低点77.05和高点77.80进行交易。
关注Invesco KBW Bank ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
KBWB新闻
常见问题解答
KBWB股票今天的价格是多少？
Invesco KBW Bank ETF股票今天的定价为77.40。它在77.05 - 77.80范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为76.91，交易量达到3110。KBWB的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Invesco KBW Bank ETF股票是否支付股息？
Invesco KBW Bank ETF目前的价值为77.40。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注23.35%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪KBWB走势。
如何购买KBWB股票？
您可以以77.40的当前价格购买Invesco KBW Bank ETF股票。订单通常设置在77.40或77.70附近，而3110和0.26%显示市场活动。立即关注KBWB的实时图表更新。
如何投资KBWB股票？
投资Invesco KBW Bank ETF需要考虑年度范围51.12 - 80.03和当前价格77.40。许多人在以77.40或77.70下订单之前，会比较-0.51%和。实时查看KBWB价格图表，了解每日变化。
Invesco KBW Bank ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Invesco KBW Bank ETF的最高价格是80.03。在51.12 - 80.03内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Invesco KBW Bank ETF的绩效。
Invesco KBW Bank ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Invesco KBW Bank ETF（KBWB）的最低价格为51.12。将其与当前的77.40和51.12 - 80.03进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看KBWB在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
KBWB股票是什么时候拆分的？
Invesco KBW Bank ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、76.91和23.35%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 76.91
- 开盘价
- 77.20
- 卖价
- 77.40
- 买价
- 77.70
- 最低价
- 77.05
- 最高价
- 77.80
- 交易量
- 3.110 K
- 日变化
- 0.64%
- 月变化
- -0.51%
- 6个月变化
- 28.12%
- 年变化
- 23.35%